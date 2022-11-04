David Pruhs

David Pruhs

Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs’ budget projects an increase in both revenues and expenditures, something he cautioned should be viewed with “guarded optimism.”

Budget discussions commenced this week for the city of Fairbanks, with workshops continuing Friday through next week to review Pruhs’ budget and departmental considerations.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.