Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs’ budget projects an increase in both revenues and expenditures, something he cautioned should be viewed with “guarded optimism.”
Budget discussions commenced this week for the city of Fairbanks, with workshops continuing Friday through next week to review Pruhs’ budget and departmental considerations.
The city council already briefly reviewed the mayor’s recommendations for revenue, fire, police and legal budgets and proposed some modifications.
Pruhs places a heavy emphasis on building up the dispatch center, finding a way to staff a third ambulance for the fire department and tackling continued demand on services, inflation and city infrastructure.
He also noted that, after taking departmental requests into consideration, his changes amount to a $1 million reserve.
“We are coming into a new era of revenue and its projections,” Pruhs wrote in his budget memo. “With this we will have both budgeted costs, variable costs and costs that we do not know yet.”
Pruhs’ budget projects a $1.1 million increase to operating expenses for 2023 over the current amended budget and an additional $3.54 million increase in revenue.
Revenue
On the revenue side, the projected amount totals $44.27 million. The increase comes from a $2 million transfer from the current year’s budget, a $1.58 million increase in property tax revenue thanks to the removal of the “cap-in-the-cap” and an expected continued increase in hotel room taxes.
It is the first year since 2007 the city finds itself without a maximum allowable cap of 4.9 mills placed on its residential property tax. The removal of the “cap-in-the-cap provision” enables the city to consider inflation when it calculates the revenue it can earn under the tax cap.
Chief Finance Officer Margarita Bell said the revised tax cap means the city will set a new mill rate based upon assessed property value, then divide it and incorporate Anchorage Consumers Price Index. The CPI is 7.5%.
Pruhs budgeted $17 million from property taxes. At Monday’s budget hearing, he said while the council cannot set the mill rate, it can choose not to collect the full amount.
Another $4.2 million will come from hotel bed taxes, $3.6 million combined from alcohol and tobacco sales taxes, $1.5 million from marijuana sales and $500,000 in gasoline sales. Another $5.96 million is expected from service charges, $2 million from permits and license fees, $3.2 million from other governments and $5.4 million from the city’s permanent fund earnings reserve.
Pruhs said that, while it worked out well this year, future years will be needed to get a better understanding of revenue trends. “We must view this with guarded optimism as there are fiscal items in transition that we will not know the final expense until six months to ten months into our calendar year,” he wrote.
During Monday’s budget hearing, Council member Jerry Cleworth, who championed the removal of “the cap-in-the-cap,” viewed the increased revenue with similar cautious optimism.
“We are very fortunate, as I can’t recall ever having so much extra money in one year … and a lot of that is based on the CPI,” Cleworth said. “But we are getting a windfall we may not see in out years and the danger I’ve seen in past years is that we want to spend it.”
Expenditures
General fund expenditures are budgeted at $43.26 million. The departments with the largest budgets include $9.7 million for the Public Works Department, $8.5 million for the fire department and $8.2 million for Police. Pruhs paired down requests from Public Works ($10.12 million) and the fire department ($9.6 million).
Part of Public Works’ request was to include $1.5 million for temporary workers to tackle winter snow removal and operations, something Pruhs said he cut by $200,000.
“Who can predict the weather?” Pruhs said. “But that might be part of things we will be addressing.”
Pruhs’ budget accounts for 204 full-time employees, up from 191 this year, with the biggest increase for the undermanned Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center. Despite the increase in approved staff, some departments such as dispatch and police continue to cite retention and recruiting priorities.
Pruhs on Wednesday said he added money to the police department’s marketing budget to help drive up recruitment efforts.
Capital budget
Pruhs budgeted $3.98 million for the 2023 capital fund, down from $6.4 million this year.
The biggest priorities would go toward replacing City Hall’s roof, purchasing vehicles for the fire and police departments, a motor grader and wheel loader as well as matching funding for infrastructure projects.
Purchase of public safety vehicles, however, will come with a lag time between order and delivery due to supply chain issues, said Police Chief Ron Dupee and Fire Chief Scott Raygor.
Dupee told council members Wednesday that orders for a set of SUVs were suddenly canceled without much explanation and had to be reordered, while Raygor said current wait times for most public safety vehicles stands at two years.
The police department rotates its vehicles on a revolving basis once they hit 10 years or reach excessive mileage and wear-and-tear. The fire department replaces its engines every 10 years and water tenders every 15 years.
Challenges and priorities
Pruhs placed a heavy emphasis on the dispatch center, which he wrote has “been in a perpetual cycle of [staffing] crisis.”
The dispatch center handles calls for 20 emergency response and public safety agencies in the Interior but has been severely understaffed for more than a year. Of 20 full-time approved positions, the FECC only has six qualified dispatchers and three call takers, with another eight in different stages of training before they can be sent to the floor.
“The problem is, as dispatchers graduate from training, there is often an influx in resignations from the dispatchers that have been working the excessive overtime,” Pruhs wrote. “To break this cycle, the City will increase the number of dispatchers and call takers.”
Pruhs wrote another issue addressing retention includes difficulty matching health benefits compared to private sector employers in the area.
A lack of childcare options was another issue, citing that it led to resignations.
“We currently have 29 employees with 43 children who are struggling with reliable childcare,” Purhs wrote.
The police department has 10 officer vacancies out of a budgeted 42 spots but will target eight new officers in 2023, at an overall training cost of $160,000.
Dupee said many of his upper-level staff, including sergeants, are reaching retirement eligibility, and he is expecting another exodus of officers. While the department has a hiring bonus for experienced lateral officers, it takes time to train them. New recruits require 17 weeks of academy training and 14 weeks of field training.
Pruhs signaled the need to add a third ambulance — a campaign promise he seeks to fulfill — as another priority. The Fairbanks Fire Department expects a 6.7% increase in calls annually.
Raygor said the fire department responded to 6,893 calls in 2021 and projects to end this year with at least 7,200, many of which are medical calls. The fire department will be at full staff in December after the last fire academy ends, but any departure could set the department back.
The mayor’s proposed budget is available online at www.fairbanksalaska.us/finance/page/city-budget.