Two Fairbanks mayoral candidates and five city council candidates shared the dais Friday during a candidate forum in which they were peppered with rapid-fire questions addressing a slew of topics from police department and employee recruiting to revitalizing downtown Fairbanks.
A common theme connects all of the candidates, regardless of the office sought: All agree that city services shouldn’t be cut.
A few noted some services could be better organized, others said some snow plowing can be supplemented or contracted out during winters with a heavy snowfall in case the city’s public works crews are overwhelmed.
The mayor’s race is open, with Councilmember Valerie Therrien and Fairbanks real estate agent and radio show host David Pruhs both running. Therrien has 20 years of service in local public office, both on the Borough Assembly and Fairbanks City Council under her belt, and has practiced law in Fairbanks for 46 years.
Pruhs, born and raised in Fairbanks, served two terms on city council and serves on numerous boards, including the Fairbanks Neighborhood Housing and Polaris Working Group.
Both candidates share similar views and priorities, but differed on how to reach certain goals.
Therrien said the three largest challenges she sees in the next three years include employee retention at a time when 25% of the city’s positions are vacant, bringing the police department to full capacity, and addressing the needs of the city’s homelessness population.
Pruhs placed staffing a third Fairbanks Fire Department ambulance as his highest priority. A fully-staffed ambulance requires three people trained as a paramedic or advanced EMT, but the current agreement with the Fairbanks Firefighters Association has provisions on which vehicles are staffed. Pruhs signaled contracted snow plow services for some neighborhoods as another priority during strong winters.
“Sometimes we have to privatize,” Pruhs said. “We shouldn’t have to wait three to four weeks to get our neighborhoods plowed.”
Moderators asked about police department concerns, including recruitment and addressing allegations of internal discrimination.
Pruhs was hopeful the FPD is moving past sexism, adding two recent hires included women officers. With recruitment, he said it boils down to where the city markets. He advocated recruiting from Fort Wainwright’s military police ranks as soldiers separate from the military.
Therrien said the city must make use of the diversity council to help address sexism and racism allegations, along with adopting a plan drafted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. With recruitment, she advocated partnerships with local educational institutions and creating apprenticeship programs to attract and train new officers.
Asked about the nonpartisanship of local elections, both embraced the continued concept. Pruhs noted he and Therrien worked well when serving on the council and that their election has been polite and cordial. Therrien noted the city council worked well together, despite disagreements.
Moderators asked similar questions of the council candidates. Five people are running for two seats. Incumbent Councilmember Aaron Gibson and challenger Crystal Tidwell, a union officer and borough planning commissioner, are running for Seat D. Television producer Sean MacDonald and downtown business owners Sue Sprinkle and Richard Croteau seek Seat C, which will be vacated by Therrien.
All five candidates agreed the council plays a role in the hiring of police officers. Gibson and Croteau noted FPD’s lateral hiring bonus program already benefits the city by attracting trained officers. MacDonald said the city council should foster an environment and conduct outreach with youth to show that a career as a police officer is worth pursuing. Tidwell said the city should look at recruiting more people locally, given its diverse population.
Candidates had different thoughts on how to revitalize the downtown core.
Gibson said the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning has helped with that, and the Fairbanks Downtown Plan, a work of both the city and borough, will add solutions. The biggest thing, he added, was getting the entire community to the table and that events like the Midnight Sun Festival will help.
Tidwell said the city needs to revisit public safety in the downtown area and address affordable housing.
Sprinkle said the key includes clean streets and sidewalks, a walkable community and pushing for the completion of riverfront projects and streamlining the city’s code enforcement and permitting policies.
All of the candidates said demolishing the 11-story condemned Polaris Building plays a key role in the downtown’s future. The city received $10 million in funding to demolish the building, an action that is in the planning stages.
Tidwell and Sprinkle advocated heavily for community buy-in, while Gibson and Croteau said the city should issue a request for proposals to see what best fits the needs of the space.
The candidates agreed that a recent grant for the city’s Crisis Now and Homeless coordinator positions will help address the city’s homelessness population situation. Candidates also agreed with the need to strengthen partnerships with existing nonprofits. Sprinkle and Gibson said the city should more directly engage the homeless population and get a better idea of their needs.