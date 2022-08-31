The two city of Fairbanks mayoral candidates demonstrated a wealth of knowledge about the city Tuesday during a political forum hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
Both Councilmember and attorney Valerie Therrien and David Pruhs, a real estate business owner and former councilmember, highlighted their experience.
Pruhs served two terms on the council, has operated his real estate business since the 1980s and has been a member of the Alaska Real Estate Commission, the FNSB Planning Commission, the Board of Equalization and the Board of Fairbanks Neighborhood Housing.
Therrien has two decades of public elected office, including four terms on the Borough Assembly and three terms on the city council. She has operated a law firm for decades and engaged on many boards, legislative committees and service organizations.
“You have two good candidates, distinctly different but equally qualified,” Pruhs said during opening comments.
The questions asked by the forum moderator and from the audience broached many topics, from public safety, budget and management style as a mayor to economic development and the future of downtown.
Both candidates agreed that a third ambulance is needed for the city fire department, something Pruhs said was discontinued under the existing collective bargaining unit with the Fairbanks Firefighters Association. The agreement stipulates how different apparatus can be staffed.
Therrien proposed using available money to hire an additional four paramedics, noting many constitutions have expressed concern about call times that could take up to 45 minutes.
Asked how they would spend a hypothetical $1 million grant that came with no conditions, Pruhs said he’d in theory push for increased snow plowing services, adding that the last winter service saw a huge delay.
“We should not have to worry about having our roads plowed with a three to four week delay,” Pruhs said.
Both candidates favored Proposition A on the October ballot, which restores the original 1989 tax cap, removing a provision that limits how much the city can collect on property tax. Removing the property tax cap would allow the city to better keep up with inflation.
Pruhs favored looking for “looking at revenue sources other than taxing people,” including an increase in investments that could provide favorable returns.
Therrien said the city was fortunate to have a robust revenue stream.
When asked about either increasing or adjusting allocation of the city’s bed tax, both spoke against it. The city currently has a 8% tax on all short term room rentals, and the revenue is dispersed through a formula, with the city keeping only 22% of the amount.
Therrien noted that “unless the visitor industry supported it, I would not be in favor of it.” She added the city would be better served by supporting the tourism and visitor industry more, which in turn generates more bed tax revenue.
Pruhs said the bed tax tends to be the first thing people look at when wanting to increase revenue to pay for services, such as security for downtown.
“Fairbanks does not need to touch the allocation or raise the bed tax,” Pruhs said. “I would veto any attempt to try.”
Asked about downtown public safety, both called it a complicated topic but something the city is devoting resources to address. Therrien said the city’s Crisis Now program helps coordinate nonprofits and social workers to connect with homeless people or those with mental health concerns.
Pruhs, who lives in downtown Fairbanks, said having more police presence downtown has helped. He added he’s never felt threatened or unsafe and noted that police officers have been polite with all segments of the community when patrolling through the area.
Asked about the police department staffing shortage, both said it was a concern.
Therrien said a recent change in a union’s letter of agreement readjusted the shifts and placed more officers on the street. She said reexamining post-retirement benefits would help with retaining or hiring more officers.
Pruhs said the city needs to reexamine how it adversities and markets the positions and conduct recruiting efforts at Fort Wainwright as soldiers leave military service.
Both agreed that the Polaris Building demolition will be a driving factor behind a revitalized downtown and economic development.
Pruhs, who launched the Polaris Working Group and provided grassroots efforts to secure $10 million in federal funds, said the site needs to be marketed properly.
“It’s our one shot, the best shot to revitalize downtown and the skyline,” Pruhs said. “The mayor and city council have to agree what goes there, with public input. We want to be careful what we do. What goes in there will last 75 to 100 years.”
Therrien said community collaboration will be important, including what downtown will look like over the next decade. For her, she’d like to see more open spaces, retail, housing and office space in place of the downtown. She added it would be a good idea to look at pairing a future use with the Lavery Transportation Center parking garage, which the city has put up for sale.
“We need to have downtown re-invigorated,” Therrien said. “Unfortunately, having a convention center there wouldn’t work because the space is not big enough.”
The Fairbanks Chamber’s next political forum is scheduled for Sept. 21 at the Westmark Hotel and will feature the gubernatorial candidates, followed by the U.S. Congressional candidate forum Sept. 22. Both forums will be co-hosted with the Alaska Chamber.
For more information, visit www.fairbankschamber.org/political-forums