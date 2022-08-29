The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce’s political forum series moves into its second event at noon Tuesday by hosting the city’s two mayoral candidates at Wedgewood Resort, 212 Wedgewod Drive.
Candidates David Pruhs and Valerie Therrien are scheduled to share their viewpoints and take questions from both the forum moderator and audience.
The first forum, held last week, featured four candidates running for Fairbanks City Council Seats D and C. Most of the questions revolved around what role they saw the city council play in the city and its budget process, the most concerning issues facing the city of Fairbanks, and how best to address housing and business growth, among other topics.
The forum starts at noon, and doors open at 11:30 for refreshments and mingling. The cost for a lunch ticket is $35 per person or $5 cash for a listening fee ($10 with a credit card).
The next forum to host local candidates is scheduled for Sept. 27, featuring candidates for the Fairbanks North Star Assembly seats B, C and I. For more information on the forum series, visit www.fairbankschamber.org/political-forums.