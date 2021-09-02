Borough Mayor Bryce Ward is proposing to spend $350,000 on security cameras and electronic door access control devices at the John A. Carlson Community Center.
This comes as the Fairbanks North Star Borough prepares to reopen the events center as a community center next month.
“Security cameras are needed to deter vandalism and other security issues and to be a recovery tool for police and insurance investigations,” reads Ordinance 2021-20-1C, which goes before the assembly today at a finance committee meeting. A public hearing is set for Sept. 9.
The Carlson Center, the largest indoor arena in Interior Alaska, came under borough management on July 1 with plans to expand recreational opportunities. The borough owns the building and had previously contracted with a private company to operate it.
The next big event on the center’s schedule is the Blue v. Gold Nanook Hockey Game on Sept. 24. Officials are planning a soft reopening of the Carlson Center with new public services in mid-October, according to Donnie Hayes, riverside superintendent for the borough Parks and Recreation Department.
If approved by the assembly, the $350,000 will pay for planning and installation of about 24 security cameras and seven electronic door access control devices.
“This project may also hire a consultant to evaluate the placement of the security cameras,” said a memorandum by David Bredlie, director of the borough Department of Public Works.
The electronic door access control devices, described by Bredlie as card readers, would allow the borough to better monitor who enters the Carlson Center.
“The Carlson Center currently does not have any security cameras or card readers,” Bredlie wrote.
Card readers will improve long-term security at the building with fewer keys handed out to contractors and user groups, according to Bredlie.
Security cameras will deter vandalism and help authorities solve crimes, the public works director wrote.