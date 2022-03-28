The city of Fairbanks has announced a selection for fire chief.
City Mayor Jim Matherly named Scott Raygor as the new chief for the Fairbanks Fire Department in a news release Monday. The mayor's pick was on the agenda for confirmation at Monday's city council meeting.
Raygor has been with the Fairbanks Fire Department since 1995, accord to the release. He started as a temporary hire and worked his way up through the ranks over the years. During his time with the department, he has acquired certifications including fire officer II and incident safety officer, and he was the first certified Blue Card Command and Control Officer in Alaska. In 1999, Raygor became an instructor with UAF Community Technical College and the state of Alaska. He has taught courses on technical rescues as well as fire command and control.
He obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the California Maritime Academy and has been through countless training courses focused on public safety and leadership. During his 27-year career, Raygor has been an advocate for labor rights and working-class families across the state, the release stated.
“With over 27 years of service with the Fairbanks Fire Department, Scott Raygor is the ideal candidate for promotion," Matherly said in the release. "His commitment to the department is not unmatched by his dedication to the community as Scott has spent over 20 years as a fire service instructor with the University of Alaska and 24 years as an IAFF executive board member.”
Raygor has been acting chief since February when Chief Tod Chambers retired the department.