Master Sgt. Lisa Espinoza could not have imagined the situations, opportunities, places she would travel and people her career would bring to her life when she joined the Air Force 20 years ago. Espinoza currently serves in the Alaska Air National Guard, 168th Wing, and will soon retire.
“First week of technical school in the Air Force after graduating basic training, we didn’t have a class starting, and we were all in the day room and heard what had happened,” Espinoza said. “Sept. 11th happened.”
Espinoza started her military career as a medical technician attending school at Sheppard Air Force Base.
“I actually came in the Air Force with open general hoping for medical,” said Espinoza. “At basic, they give you your Air Force Specialty Code, your specific job, and the class before us — all their open general got Security Forces.”
“My decision to join with open general ended up working out, and I became a medical technician — this is what I was hoping for,” Espinoza said. “Now people tell you to make sure you go in with a set job. I didn’t have anyone to tell me when I enlisted. I had a couple of cousins in the military, and they were way older and already serving.
Espinoza’s first duty assignment was the hospital at Barksdale Air Force Base, where she met her husband. After serving five years there, she received orders to RAF Menwith Hill in England, continuing her career as a medical technician. She served as one of two 4Ns at a geographically separated unit. This is where she started her immunization training.
From England, she was stationed at Eielson Air Force Base. In 2013 at Eielson, she received her SEI for allergy immunizations as a specialty. She served with the active-duty medical until 2015, when she decided to palace front into the Alaska Air National Guard.
She had served in active duty and transferred to the Guard as commander’s support staff at the end of her tour.
“The decision to go Guard was probably one of the most stressful decisions,” said Espinoza. “In the active duty, you don’t really hear about Guard. A sergeant I worked with crossed over, and I really started talking to her about it.”
Joining the Guard was probably one of the best decisions besides joining the military that I’ve made for my career,” Espinoza said.
In the beginning, she was a drill status guardsman, and soon after, she applied to be a full-time active guard and reserve member.
“Talk about having to learn everything all over again,” Espinoza said. “I was not only changing career fields and people — the Guard — what the heck is going on — you mean to tell me there are different statuses you can be on.”
Espinoza remembered this time in her career and said, “It was exciting learning something new and revamping yourself. The people in maintenance made it super easy, and they were really understanding and helped me learn.”
Espinoza served in the 168th Maintenance Group until 2020, when she became the CSS for the 168th wing headquarters.
Once starting at the wing, her career broadened again. “I felt a little more connected to the mission being maintenance than at the wing, but at wing, I was able to see the bigger picture,” Espinoza said. “You get to know our leadership as people instead of just someone who works at headquarters. It’s nice. You get to see the perspective on decisions and why things are done the way there are.”
As she reflected on her career, people were at the forefront of her thoughts. “Twenty years have gone by so quickly; of course, there are things you would change, but I have met so many wonderful people.”
“Being in the military and away from your family, these people are your family,” Espinoza said. “Any base you go to, you are always going to have that bond and that connection. Everyone is in a similar situation. You don’t really know what the military goes through unless you are in the military. Regardless of who you meet or branch of service, you know you hold a connection with them because they have gone through experiences and stuff you have gone through that you don’t necessarily have with someone who is a civilian.”
Espinoza said, “That’s going to be the hard part not having that connection and that bond with people every day, but I’m excited about the next chapter.”
Espinoza will soon retire after serving for 20 years. She was the first and only woman in her family to join the military.
“I don’t think my family truly understands or knows what I do essentially,” she said. “I know they know I’m in the military, but they don’t really understand it all. I just know that they are proud of me.”