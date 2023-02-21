Registration is open for spring Master Gardener classes in the Matanuska-Susitna region.
The classes teach the fundamentals of gardening and can lead to the official title of Alaska Master Gardener. Participants who want the title also must commit to volunteer 40 hours of community service involving horticulture.
Topics covered will include botany, soil science, entomology, greenhouse design and management, organic and conventional fertilization, lawn care, vegetable-growing techniques specific to Alaska, and more.
Stephen Brown, the agriculture and horticulture agent for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service in Palmer, will teach the series.
The Palmer classes will be held in person at the Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center in Palmer, 1509 S. Georgeson St. Classes will meet Tuesdays from 6- 9 p.m., March 14 to May 30. The registration deadline is March 7.
Registration, class information and the required Master Gardener volunteer application are available online. The $300 fee includes materials and a copy of the Cooperative Extension Sustainable Gardening Handbook. For more information, contact Brown at scbrown4@alaska.edu or 907-745-3639.