New space for seniors

Fairbanks Senior Center photo

Along with $99 million for a Fort Wainwright fitness center and myriad other appropriations for Interior projects, the bill sets aside $2.5 million for the North Star Council on Aging to expand the Fairbanks Senior Center.

A $1.7 trillion spending bill that include millions for Fairbanks projects passed through the House of Representatives and Senate and hit the president’s desk Friday.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski secured nearly $500 million in Congressionally Directed Spending projects for Alaska in the omnibus bill that benefit several sectors, from military to workforce, housing and food security.

