The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will discuss its annual budget Thursday night starting at 6 p.m.
The budget talks will include recommended amendments made by the Assembly Finance Committee.
The most significant changes to Mayor Bryce Ward’s recommended budget include a sharp reduction in the borough’s required local contribution to school district funding and the possible closure of Mary Siah Recreational Center.
Ward on Tuesday said the recommended changes would effectively keep the budget about $27 million below the tax revenue cap and drops the property mill rate levy by 1.5 mills. Ward originally proposed setting the mill rate at 11.691 mills, about a half mill lower than last year; his budget would have been $16.5 million below the tax revenue cap.
About $2 million will come from the borough’s fund balance to provide property tax relief.
Ward’s original recommended operating budget called for $188.48 million, including $150.68 million for the areawide budget, or overall borough services, such as parks and recreation and libraries.
The budget also updates recreational fees to reflect inflationary costs.
The finance committee in a 5-4 vote on April 20 voted to establish school district funding at $50 million, matching an assembly resolution that set the minimum funding amount for the upcoming year. Ward had proposed $55.5 million for the school district, about $3.5 million more than the previous budget, in order to keep funding flat.
Education funding
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has asked for about $59 million in order to preserve some positions and ensure that elementary school class size averages remain at current level.
“I think [education funding] will be interesting this year because the Legislature is poised to put additional funding into education,” Ward said. “The assembly wants to ensure that it gets additional funding, but that the local taxpayers see some relief through that state educational funding formula.”
Ward noted the challenge depends on what state education funding will look like. Both the House and Senate budgets are proposing $175 million in additional funding, either as a one-time solution or as a permanent increase in the Base Student Allocation.
If the Legislature doesn’t include additional funding for statewide education, Ward said assembly members and his administration have agreed to restore the $5.5 million from the borough’s general fund balance with a supplemental amendment.
Ward said that method itself has concerns.
“The challenge with that is local government is paid for through taxes and the assembly is choosing to fund that [extra education] through fund balance … which would drive down the mill rate,” Ward said. “Money would still have to be generated, so taxes would have to go back up next year.”
He called the approach problematic, adding any downward pressure on the tax base “should be sustainable and well thought out.”
“Historically, we would be about three to three-and-half mills lower than our high point about four years ago,” Ward said. “I’m not upset about that, but I’m not sure if it’s sustainable as we talk about long-term planning.”
School board member Tim Doran spoke about the funding reduction at last week’s assembly meeting.
“I have to say I am disappointed in this [Assembly],” Doran said.
Doran said the minimum resolution setting funding at $50 million was a good number to prompt discussion and received assurances from assembly members that it was just the minimum. Amending the amount in the proposed budget, he said, was a breaking point.
“The problem is we are not investing in our schools,” Doran said. “Do not make our local contribution reliant on the state because we don’t know what they will do.”
He added while additional state funding may be possible, “it is really touch and go.”
Another major adjustment in the budget includes removing funding for lifeguard positions at Mary Siah. Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher made the recommended cut, noting the borough’s difficulty in recruiting and retaining lifeguards.
Fletcher’s amendment cuts about $329,580 in salaries and benefits and eliminates three and a half positions.
The pool’s age is another concern. Mary Siah is over 70 years old and was originally proposed to be closed and demolished in 2018 by Karl Kassel, the borough mayor at the time.
The potential closure of Mary Siah caused concerns among community members who note the pool is heavily used by senior citizens.
“The thing I’ve heard from community members is that they can be supportive of adjustments if there is a plan,” Ward said. “They want to know long-term how residents are going to get services they get at Mary Siah and concerns of access at Hamme Pool … it can be a difficult endeavor to get into Hamme Pool especially in the dead of winter.”
At this point, he said, there are no plans to replace either Mary Siah or Hamme Pool. A proposed project, the North Star Recreational Facility, is still a concept that is “quite expensive and many years out.”
If services are transferred from Mary Siah to Hamme, Ward said, adjustments will need to be made to accommodate accessibility for senior citizens and people with disabilities.
Another concern was the closure of Mary Siah would come at a time when Hamme Pool undergoes a month-long servicing and Wescott Memorial Pool in North Pole prepares to close for major renovations. The Wescott project will be postponed until next year, Ward said, because bid requests came in over the budgeted amount.
Fund balance concern
Ward said his overall concern about taking too much from the fund balance included capital projects, such as Wescott Pool, that would need additional appropriations.
“I’m very hesitant to use the fund balance other than to support the school district, otherwise it draws us down below the target reserve that the assembly established by fiscal policy,” Ward said. “It’s not fiscally prudent, in my opinion, to spend money you’ve committed to pay in the circumstance the state does not contribute additionally to education.”
The assembly must adopt its budget by May 31 and set its property tax mill rates by June 15.
Ward said the budget provides an estimate on the mill rate, but isn’t official until the borough has certified property values from the assessor’s office.
The assembly meets 6 p.m. Thursday at the Juanita Helms Administration Center, 907 Terminal St. The meeting will be broadcast on air after 7 p.m. and will be streamed on Zoom.