Mary Siah Recreation Center

News-Miner

File Photo

Mary Siah Recreation Center.

 News-Miner File Photo

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will discuss its annual budget Thursday night starting at 6 p.m.

The budget talks will include recommended amendments made by the Assembly Finance Committee.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.