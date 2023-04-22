A lack of lifeguards may prompt the closure of Mary Siah Recreation Center for the 2023-2024 Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly’s budget following an April 15 finance committee budget work session.
Budget discussions are underway ahead of a public hearing in May, with the assembly scheduling work sessions on Saturdays leading up to the May 4 budget hearing.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward acknowledged the difficulty in recruiting lifeguards during the State of the Borough address earlier this month. Recruitment has been an ongoing issue, like several other borough positions and departments.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher made the request to cut $207,500 from the parks and recreation’s permanent salaries budget and eliminate about 3½ positions, noting it reflects closing Mary Siah.
“It’s a tough one,” Fletcher said. “I realize that it’s a really beloved pool by many in the community and serves distinct needs.”
Those services, she said, had a hot tub, sauna, warmer water and was easier to access.
“But we’ve come to a point with our pool services that we can’t staff this,” Fletcher said. “Even if they have these very important amenities, it’s a very old facility and we’re not keeping it open nearly as many hours as we ideally would do to the limitation of pool staffing across the borough.”
The borough closed Mary Siah in January 2022 due to a lifeguard shortage and kept it closed through the summer.
The borough had previously shortened the pool’s hours in October 2021. It’s regular hours require a minimum of seven staff to operate safely.
Continued recruitment has been difficult for the past two years, said Parks Superintendent John Haas.
“We only bring in enough through recruitment to replace the ones who are leaving,” Haas said.
Staff would be transferred to Hamme Pool and free up training opportunities borough-wide.
Fletcher said her plans are to work with the administration to include a hot tub or sauna for Hamme Pool in the Capital Improvement Program budget.
The recreation center is more than 70 years old and is the borough’s oldest swimming facility.
The recreational center has been on the chopping block in the past. The borough planned to demolish the facility in 2018 but the assembly at the time delayed in favor of keeping it open if it passed engineering tests. Then-mayor Karl Kassel had proposed the demolition citing the building’s age.
Public Works Director David Bredlie told the assembly that its last rehabilitation project cost $2 million, on top of a $150,000 hot tub replacement.
Fletcher said Mary Siah’s age makes increased maintenance costs more and more likely.
“It’s not the best use of taxpayer money,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher’s motion leaves utilities and continued overall maintenance intact.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash, a self-described staunch supporter of Mary Siah, supported Fletcher’s amendment. Cash noted he had supported its rehabilitation and the services it offered.
“Right now, I’m seeing that we don’t have the staff to run it,” Cash said. “It’s sitting there empty most of time now.”
Closing it, he said, would allow Parks and Recreation to use its staffing more efficiently.
Ward told the assembly if it adopts a budget with Mary Siah’s closure, it will need to wind down operations before July 1. After that, it will be the assembly’s decision on whether to fund future work or demolish the pool.
“We haven’t had those discussions yet and will depend on what the intent of the assembly will be,” Ward said. “But I would much rather sell a borough building than demolish it.”
Assemblymember Kristan Kelly had concerns about closing Mary Siah at the same time Hamme Pool undergoes a month-long maintenance cycle.
“The lap swimmers would have nowhere to go for the month of July,” Kelly said.
Wescott Memorial Pool in North Pole also faces a summer closure to undergo a major renovation.
“There are ways we can still be creative and we have enough time to think of a future for that building,” Fletcher said.
Assemblymember Barbara Haney said the closure will have ramifications, including Dan Ramras Tennis Courts, which benefits from Mary Siah’s locker rooms and restrooms.
Parks and Recreation Director Donnie Hayes said the borough will have to address the issue if Mary Siah closes.
While the budget amendment passed 7-2, with objections from Haney and Assemblymember David Guttenberg, no decision will be final until the assembly votes on the budget in May. The budget public hearing is set for May 4 and a continued meeting on May 11.