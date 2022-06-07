Fairbanks’ oldest municipal pool is closed for the summer due to a staffing shortage.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said at an assembly finance committee meeting last week that “We don’t have the staffing to have it open.”
A sign on the door at the Mary Siah Recreation Center on Monday morning reads that the facility is closed until Sept. 5 and refers people to nearby Hamme Pool. The borough also operates a public pool in North Pole called the Wescott Memorial Pool. A public information officer for the borough said the Mary Siah Recreation Center has been closed since January.
“There has been no decision by the assembly to shut the facility down but operationally we don’t have the staff to man it at this point,” Ward told assembly members.
The borough is currently recruiting for at least three lifeguards and a lifeguard trainee.
“Our aquatics division has been dealing with short staffing for a significant amount of time,” Lanien Livingston, borough public information officer, wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “Back in October 2021, we shortened the hours at Mary Siah. We only had four part-time staff for that facility, and shortly after that, we lost another staff member. In January, we closed MSRC and combined programming at Hamme Pool so that we could pool our resources and still be able to provide services. MSRC requires a minimum of seven staff to operate the facility safely for regular hours.”
The Mary Siah Recreation Center’s operational status came up as borough leaders were discussing a $523,380 contract for an ethernet system. Mary Siah is proposed to be added to the network. Some assembly members wondered why the borough should invest in a building that is closed. They later unanimously approved the contract, including adding Mary Siah.
“I am just hesitant to put any more into this facility for anything,” said Mindy O’Neall, presiding officer of the assembly. “I’d like to see that facility retired.”
The Mary Siah Recreation Center was originally built more than 70 years ago and is named for a Fairbanks woman who saved the building from the wrecking ball in the 1970s. The center houses one of Fairbanks’ two municipal pools and the only borough-owned hot tub and sauna. The recreation center also offers an exercise room and meeting rooms.
Livingston said the borough’s Adaptive Program will use the facility for its programs this summer, including paint classes, a prom and karaoke.
The facility is popular with seniors, families with small children and people with physical limitations due to illness or injury.
Public outcry saved the Mary Siah Recreation Center from demolition in 2018 and spurred the Borough Assembly to instead fund millions in safety enhancements. More than $3 million was spent to add seismic bracing to walls, remove lead paint, replace ductwork and more.
The goal is to keep the pool open for another three to five years pending plans for a new aquatics center. A consultant is currently developing a plan for a new North Star Recreation Center, which would include a pool, to be built behind the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
The Mary Siah Recreation Center was closed for repairs through much of 2020 and a portion of last year. Ward said the center’s hot tub will be replaced during this latest shutdown.
Mary Siah is overseen by the borough Parks and Recreation Department, which has a budget of $9.8 million for the fiscal year 2022-2023, up from the current budget of $9.4 million.