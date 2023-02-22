In the hands of Kansas teacher Rich Maxwell, marbles make physics fun.
With his help, 20 students from IDEA Homeschool built roller coasters for marbles out of paper towel rolls, painter's tape, soda bottles and wires on Tuesday. Each team of children received 100 points for each additional segment added to the roller coaster. The winning team earned 1,400 points and a special marble for their rollercoaster that stretched across the room. Children cheered as their marbles successfully went through the roller coasters.
Maxwell said he teaches students about momentum, elevation and the laws of motion by playing with marbles.
"If you were riding on your scooter and you tried to stop it, it wouldn't stop right away because of momentum," home school student Jack Fitzgerald explained.
"The magic word is when a kid says 'I have an idea,'" Maxwell said. "Every idea matters." Building rollercoasters for marbles also teaches people there's more than one way of doing something, he said.
A mother of several students at IDEA Homeschool, Sarah Mutehart said "It's cool to learn a new skill that's a lost tradition."
Students Grace and Jack Fitzgerald talked about the challenges they faced while building the rollercoaster, including times when the marble got stuck in the middle of a tube.
"You can do it," Maxwell encouraged the teams. "Try again," he said as they faced new challenges.
Maxwell explained that research has shown that introducing kids to a higher vocabulary makes them more successful, spurring them to take on more challenges and increasing their confidence.
Libby Fitzgerald, a mother of students at IDEA Homeschool, said "It's super cool because it integrates creativity, science, and math as they interact with other kiddos." She said that building the rollercoaster incorporated both community and teamwork.
Maxwell has written three books on marbles: "Collecting Marbles: A Beginner's Guide," "Marbles for Good: Vacor/Mega Marbles Guide," and his most recent children's book, "Are There Marbles on Mars?"
The rest of Maxwell's time in Fairbanks consists of education and outreach programs.
Maxwell will give thousands of marbles away in marble games and a roller coaster building competition from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St.
Maxwell will be at the Fort Wainwright Library from 3-6:30 p.m. Thursday.
He will have a display at the Alaska Science Olympiad from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Maxwell will demonstrate a marble track during the College of Engineering Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
He will build marble tracks with students from the FOCUS Homeschool program from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Learn more about Rich Maxwell at marblekeeper.com or on Facebook at The Best Marble Activities.