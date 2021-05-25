Alaska Court System calendars are back online.
The public once again can access CourtView, the court management system for filings, orders and hearing dates.
And people can pay court fines and fees online using credit and debit cards.
The court system announced the return of several online services after a cyberattack was discovered in April. Court officials took the system offline to stop the hacker and secure the network.
People once again can access the online appellate case management system; and send and receive court email, including filing documents by email.
Officials do not believe confidential court documents or employee information was compromised.
Most court hearings are by phone, with no video conferencing. All jury trials continue as scheduled.
Several court services remain offline. Users cannot:
• eFile through TrueFiling;
• Submit online juror questionnaires;
• Participate by Zoom in hearings or meetings, unless the judge made special arrangements in advance, and participants were notified;
• Participate in video hearings from jails that use Polycom systems;
• Pay bail online;
• Send citations through TRACS.
State officials say there is no evidence to suggest the court system breach is related to a cyberattack of the Department of Health and Social Services. Many DHSS services remain offline.
