Black Gold

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Residents earlier this week check out a 95-foot-long ore haul vehicle being used by Black Gold Transport to haul gold ore from Manh Choh Mine near Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox.

More than a hundred dignitaries, Interior tribal leaders and industry officials gathered under a tarp Tuesday afternoon at the top of a hill for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Manh Choh gold mine near the Native Village of Tetlin.

