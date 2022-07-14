Fire personnel provided an update Tuesday on the Clear Fire, a more than 70,000-acre blaze burning near Anderson. Due to rain, cooler weather and the efforts of firefighters, the Clear Fire is now only minimally active, resulting in downgrades to evacuation orders.
While the damage assessment is ongoing, at least one permanent residence and seven recreational cabins were lost in the fire, according to Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker.
The blaze took off mid-week last week, but a few days of cool weather and precipitation has significantly moderated the fire’s behavior. The Clear Fire, which is roughly 22% contained, appears to be mostly under control, but there’s still work to be done, said Incident Commander Al Lawson. “It’s not over,” he added.
The Clear Fire area received between an inch to an inch and a half of rain on Monday, which helped moderate the fire, meteorologist Dave Shallenberger explained. The rain was beneficial because it was light and spread out over a long duration, which Shallenberger said is better than a lot of rain at once.
The blaze was mainly creeping and smoldering during the first part of the week, with more cool and damp weather in the upcoming forecast for the area. The focus now is on the lower portion of the fire, as activity is minimal in the eastern, northern and northwestern areas of the blaze. On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews worked on the dozer line on the fire’s southeastern edge to protect the Kobe Ag area and also set up structure protection in the subdivision.
Somewhat ironically, rain can create challenging working conditions for firefighters. Heavy rain on Monday led to muddy, slick and flooded roads. Firefighters were unable to work for several hours due to unsafe conditions, such as lightning. Over 550 personnel are working on the Clear Fire.
A new team will rotate onto the fire within the coming days and will take over the work. Much of this involves monitoring the fire for new hot spots and other areas of concern. Dennis Morton with air operations warned that the blaze could be a “sleeping dragon” that will come back to life in the right conditions.
Moving forward, the cool and wet periods will be more frequent than hot and dry weather, which will help to keep potential fuels less flammable. “It’s maybe not season ending, but it’s possible,” Shallenberger said.
Due to both rainfall and snowmelt in the area, there is now a flood watch in effect from Thursday night through Saturday evening.
Evacuation orders
In response to lower levels of fire activity, several changes to evacuation orders were issued Thursday afternoon.
The city of Anderson, Clear and Clear Space Force Station, Bear Creek and June Creek were all downgraded from “Set” to “Ready.” The “Go” order remains in place for all properties accessed from Kobe Road, areas west of the Parks Highway between Mileposts 269 to 275, and all cabins along the Teklanika River within two miles of the fire perimeter.
Areas to the south and northeast of the fire are at the “Set” evacuation level.