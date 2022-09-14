In court
Comstock

A 34-year-old Fairbanks man was sentenced to 20 years in prison with seven suspended for the 2017 death of a 3-year-old boy who was in his care.

Corey Wold said at his sentencing at the Rabinowitz Courthouse on Tuesday that he deeply regrets failing to seek care for the boy, who died of a head injury in March of 2017, sparking an Alaska State Trooper investigation.

