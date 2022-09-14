A 34-year-old Fairbanks man was sentenced to 20 years in prison with seven suspended for the 2017 death of a 3-year-old boy who was in his care.
Corey Wold said at his sentencing at the Rabinowitz Courthouse on Tuesday that he deeply regrets failing to seek care for the boy, who died of a head injury in March of 2017, sparking an Alaska State Trooper investigation.
“From the bottom of my soul, I am sorry,” Wold said.
The original charge was second-degree murder. It was reduced to manslaughter per a plea agreement.
Experts disagreed on how the injuries to the boy may have been inflicted, according to Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle.
Wold said what happened to the boy was a catastrophic, unfortunate event. He should have called paramedics.
“I would like to make one thing clear,” he said. “I have never or never would hurt a child.”
“Since then, I have beat myself down,” he later added. “My little thunder buddy depended on me that day and sadly I let him down.”
The incident qualified as a domestic violence crime because Wold was in a family type of relationship with the boy, according to the judge.
Wold’s lawyer listed 10 classes that Wold has taken in prison, earning certificates in parenting, anger management and resolving conflict.
Wold will get credit for time served and five years of probation, during which he is not to have contact with the boy’s family. They were notified of the plea deal and were OK with it, according to the prosecutor.
