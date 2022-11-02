A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

A judge's gavel rests on a book of law. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

A jury acquitted Royce Wixom of Fairbanks on an attempted murder charge after he met his ex-girlfriend, who used a Petco card to enter his home uninvited, with a baseball bat.

The jury found Wixom, 36, guilty of one count of felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault in connection with the July incident. The verdict was delivered on Friday, according to Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson.

