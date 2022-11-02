A jury acquitted Royce Wixom of Fairbanks on an attempted murder charge after he met his ex-girlfriend, who used a Petco card to enter his home uninvited, with a baseball bat.
The jury found Wixom, 36, guilty of one count of felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault in connection with the July incident. The verdict was delivered on Friday, according to Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson.
Wixom said he was protecting himself and his property when he confronted the woman with a baseball bat.
The ex-girlfriend testified that she was checking on Wixom and getting some of her things and that she had regularly visited her ex by jimmying a locked door.
The woman was injured — a head wound required staples — and Wixom was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of assault.
But the two gave conflicting statements in court about what happened.
Wixom said the woman broke into his house two hours after he had told her to leave and never return and that she was somehow hit in the head with the bat during a struggle.
The woman testified that Wixom beat her with the bat over the head and then shot at her with bird shot while she was in her vehicle calling 911.
Peterson said one charge is still pending and will be adjudicated via trial by judge on Thursday.
Wixom is set to have a second jury trial in early December in a separate case on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief from an incident in 2020.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.