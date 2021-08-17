A 19-year-old man was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Sunday after police successfully de-escalated a potentially fatal situation.
Shortly after noon Sunday, the Fairbanks Police Department received a report that a man had pointed a gun in the direction of traffic near 15th Avenue and Cushman Street, according to a news release from the city of Fairbanks.
Officers located a man matching the caller’s description at the end of Maryann Street and 16th Avenue and observed a .22 caliber rifle with a sawed-off stock in his hands, according to the release.
The man fled west and was eventually cornered by officers at the north side of Lathrop High School. The man told officers to shoot him when he was given verbal commands to drop his gun.
Over the course of nine minutes, officers continued to give commands to the man to drop his gun and repeatedly attempted to deescalate the situation. The man eventually raised the gun in the direction of two officers and appeared to rack the bolt, placing both officers in fear of imminent physical dangers, according to the release.
The man then threw the gun down and stepped away from it. He was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and placed on a Title 47 hold, according to the release.
Contact Liv Clifford at 459-7582, lclifford@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.