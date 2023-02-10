In court
Comstock

One of nine people connected to the 2018 fatal robbery and home invasion of a North Pole man was sentenced Thursday to 66 years in prison for his role in the murder of Charles Baptiste.

Joshua Ryan Erickson, 43, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder on Nov. 1, 2022. In exchange for the plea, the state dismissed his other charges, including assault, robbery, weapons misconduct, burglary and murder.

