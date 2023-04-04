A Fairbanks judge sentenced a man Wednesday to 66 months for weapons misconduct, drugs misconduct and driving under the influence.
Roger William Brown Jr., 54, was charged Aug. 6, 2020, with misdemeanor driving under the influence in connection with an incident on Nov. 16, 2019, according to court documents.
He was also charged on Feb. 12, 2021, with felony third-degree weapons misconduct, two counts of felony first-degree assault, felony first-degree weapons misconduct, felony second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, and felony third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, in connection with an incident on Dec. 9, 2020.
According to court documents, Gabrielle Leigh June Titus, 25, of Fairbanks, and Brandon Joseph Weeks Laszloffy, 26, of North Pole, reportedly arranged to buy heroin from Brown near Birch Hill Cemetery on Dec. 9, 2020. They allegedly tried to rob Brown instead, so Brown pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, hitting Laszloffy and a female passenger.
Brown pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree weapons misconduct, a reduced count of third-degree attempted misconduct involving a controlled substance and driving under the influence. The state dismissed the additional charges.
John Mark Peterson and Thomas Chapman represented Brown, and Dominic Plantamura represented the state.
Peterson told the court that Brown has taken responsibility for his actions and has had substantial time in custody.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple accepted the plea agreement. He sentenced Brown to 36 months flat for third-degree weapons misconduct and 30 months flat for third-degree attempted misconduct involving a controlled substance. 27 months of the 30 month sentence will be served concurrently to the 36 month sentence, so Brown will serve 39 months. Temple sentenced Brown to 10 days with seven suspended, 6 months of probation, and a $1,500 fine for driving under the influence.
Temple said that drug dealing and engaging in a gun battle are not approved by society.
