In court
A Fairbanks judge sentenced a man Wednesday to 66 months for weapons misconduct, drugs misconduct and driving under the influence.

Roger William Brown Jr., 54, was charged Aug. 6, 2020, with misdemeanor driving under the influence in connection with an incident on Nov. 16, 2019, according to court documents.

