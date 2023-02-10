One of nine people connected to the 2018 fatal robbery and home invasion of a North Pole man was sentenced Thursday to 66 years in prison for his role in the murder of Charles Baptiste.
Joshua Ryan Erickson, 43, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder on Nov. 1, 2022. In exchange for the plea, the state dismissed his other charges, including assault, robbery, weapons misconduct, burglary and murder.
Alaska State Troopers went to the home of Charles Baptiste, 60, and Wayne Daniel, 50, after Baptiste’s girlfriend reported on July 22, 2018, that both men had been shot by then-unknown assailants.
The woman told troopers she and Baptiste were in bed when they heard someone trying to kick in their bedroom door. Baptiste held the door shut but then exited the room.
A short time later the woman looked out of the bedroom window and saw a man wearing all black clothing and a mask getting into the passenger side of a newer model, dark blue or black sedan.
After the car left, the woman told troopers she heard Baptiste yell “They blew my arm off!” She ran to him and found him bleeding profusely from his upper right torso. Both men were taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Baptiste was pronounced dead at 2 p.m. Daniel was seriously injured after a bullet entered his arm and shattered the bone, but survived his injuries.
Accomplices later told Troopers that shots were fired from a back bedroom, so Erickson returned fire.
Eventually, nine people were arrested in connection with the robbery and Baptiste’s death. The five suspects initially charged with second-degree murder were Erickson, Mealani Jones, Tyrese Donell Finley, Jason Wyatt Edwards and Jeremiah Wesley Kinnish.
The four suspects with non-murder charges in the case were Curtis Noble, Kerri Annette Derushe, Katrina Deliah Renn and Kyle Steven Morris.
Erickson allegedly orchestrated the robbery to get money he said Baptiste owed him, according to charging documents.
Erickson and Kerri Annette Derushe drove to the North Pole home earlier that morning in an attempt to sell a television set to scope it out. They reported to the group that there were three people in the house and there weren’t any guns.
Erickson told the court, “I was a bad influence, I was self-destructing, and my lifestyle brought chaos as I embraced my addictions.”
Erickson said he fired his gun in self-defense during the incident.
“The taking of a life is intolerable,” Superior Court Justice Earl Peterson told the court.
Peterson said during court that Erickson was convicted of five counts of assault in Tennessee, Anchorage and Kodiak during the last 26 years, in addition to robbery in 1997 and criminally negligent homicide in 2013.
“This went bad very quickly,” Peterson said.
Peterson sentenced Erickson to 66 years with 22 suspended and 10 years of probation.
Status of the accomplices
Kerri Annette Derushe, 62, was charged with first-degree armed robbery in connection with the offense. She pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary on Nov. 3, 2022.
Jason Wyatt Edwards, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary on Sept. 10, 2021, in exchange for the dismissal of seven other charges, including murder, robbery and assault.
Tyrese Donnell Finley, 22, was charged with murder, robbery, assault and burglary. He will be sentenced on Wednesday.
Mealani Jones, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree assault on May 18, 2022. The state dismissed her other charges, including murder, robbery, weapons misconduct and burglary.
Jeremiah Kinnish, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery on Oct. 11, 2021. His charges of murder, robbery, assault, weapons misconduct and burglary were dismissed by the prosecution.
Kyle Morris, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary on Sept. 10, 2021.
Curtis Noble, 40, pleaded guilty to third-degree weapons misconduct on May 19, 2020, in exchange for the dismissal of his other charges of robbery and weapons misconduct.
Katrina Renn, 38, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence on July 15, 2020.