A man was sentenced to 40 years on Wednesday for his role in a 2018 home invasion.

Tyrese Donell Finley, 22, was initially charged on Aug. 3, 2018, with two counts second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first degree assault, and two counts of first-degree burglary. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May 2022, and the state dropped the remaining charges.

