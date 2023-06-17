A man was sentenced to 40 years on Wednesday for his role in a 2018 home invasion.
Tyrese Donell Finley, 22, was initially charged on Aug. 3, 2018, with two counts second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first degree assault, and two counts of first-degree burglary. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May 2022, and the state dropped the remaining charges.
Lance Wells represented Finley, and Senior District Attorney Elizabeth Crail represented the state.
According to court documents, Charles Baptiste, 60, and Wayne Daniel, 50, were shot at Baptiste’s North Pole home on July 22, 2018, by attackers unknown to them. Baptiste’s girlfriend told troopers she and Baptiste were in bed when they heard someone trying to kick in their bedroom door. Baptiste held the door shut but then exited the room. Accomplices fled the scene in a dark blue or black sedan.
After the car left, the woman told troopers she heard Baptiste yell “They blew my arm off!” She ran to him and found him bleeding profusely from his upper right torso. Both men were taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Baptiste was pronounced dead at 2 p.m. Daniel was seriously injured after a bullet entered his arm and shattered the bone, but survived his injuries
Accomplices later told Troopers that shots were fired from a back bedroom, so Joshua Erickson returned fire.
Eventually, nine people were arrested in connection with the robbery and Baptiste’s death. The five suspects initially charged with second-degree murder were Erickson, Mealani Jones, Tyrese Donell Finley, Jason Wyatt Edwards and Jeremiah Wesley Kinnish.
The four suspects with nonmurder charges in the case were Curtis Noble, Kerri Annette Derushe, Katrina Deliah Renn and Kyle Steven Morris.
Erickson allegedly orchestrated the robbery to get money he said Baptiste owed him, according to charging documents.
Crail and Wells urged the court to accept the agreement on Thursday afternoon. Wells said this was a lengthy sentence for a man of Finley’s age.
Finley said that he and his codefendants did the same thing but he doesn’t understand how he got more time. “I understand it’s the law, I just don’t understand how it’s justice,” Finley said. “It’s not justice for all.”
Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Finley to 40 years with 23 years suspended and 10 years of probation.
Peterson said there was a large component of suspended time in the sentence. He said that Finley isn’t who he was five years ago and encouraged him to remain a changed person.
