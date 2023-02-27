A 34-year-old Fairbanks man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for molesting a 16-year-old girl in 2019.
Jeremy Sullivan was charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor on July 24, 2019. He pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor on Monday. In return, the state dismissed the additional charges.
According to court documents, Sullivan gave the girl a foot massage around 4 a.m. and then molested her on July 16, 2019. The incident ended after the girl refused to perform oral sex on Sullivan.
Sullivan accepted an aggravating factor of supplying alcohol to the girl to make her incapacitated. He gave the girl and her friend Jell-O mixed with vodka.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple sentenced Sullivan to 30 years with 18 suspended and 10 years of probation. Sullivan faces 27 special conditions to his probation, which include registering as a sex offender in Alaska for 15 years, providing passwords to his parole officer for all online accounts, obtaining a sex offender evaluation and risk assessment, no contact with the victim, no possessing sexually explicit materials or alcohol, and informing partners and people he lives with about his charge.
Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail said the sentence is a fair resolution and will benefit the victim since she will not have to relive the trauma by testifying in court.