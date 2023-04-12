In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

 Cristian Baitg/Metro

A man was sentenced to 30 years Tuesday for repeatedly sexually abusing a minor.

Christopher Paul Lewis was charged on April 30, 2021, with two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and two counts of felony distributing indecent materials to minors. He pleaded guilty in December 2022 to felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

