A man was sentenced to 30 years Tuesday for repeatedly sexually abusing a minor.
Christopher Paul Lewis was charged on April 30, 2021, with two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and two counts of felony distributing indecent materials to minors. He pleaded guilty in December 2022 to felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
Rachel Duvlea, from the Office of Public Advocacy, represented Lewis, and Assistant District Attorney Allison Baldock represented the state.
Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Lewis to 30 years with 15 years suspended and 10 years probation. As part of the conditions of his release, Lewis is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years and is required to inform future roommates or dating partners of his criminal sexual history.
“There is a high need to reaffirm the societal norm that children will be kept safe and will not be violated sexually in their own homes by people that they trust,” Lyle said.
According to court documents, Lewis repeatedly sexually abused a girl when she was 7 to 8 years old at a North Pole home. The girl reported that the abuse happened almost every night from December 2011 through May 2012. She also reported that Lewis played pornographic videos while he sexually abused her.
When being interviewed in March 2018, Lewis said that he was under the influence of marijuana, alcohol and cocaine at the time and did not remember the abuse. He said that he remembered one time when he passed out drunk and woke up to find the girls’ clothes on his floor.
