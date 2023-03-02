In court
Cristian Baitg/Metro

A North Pole man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years for getting two underage girls high on meth and taking pictures while having sex with them.

56-year-old Mark Steven LaFlin pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and unlawful exploitation of a minor in November.

