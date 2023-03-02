A North Pole man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years for getting two underage girls high on meth and taking pictures while having sex with them.
56-year-old Mark Steven LaFlin pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and unlawful exploitation of a minor in November.
He was originally charged with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, one count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and five counts of unlawfully exploiting a minor in 2017. He was also charged with third-degree escape and violating bail conditions in 2021.
The incidents happened from 1999 to 2002. According to charging documents, the victims were ages 13-16 and 14-17. LaFlin was apparently 32-35 years of age. Authorities were searching for drugs and guns at LaFlin’s Fairbanks home in 2015 and instead found several undeveloped 35 mm film canisters hidden in the walls.
Superior Court Justice Earl Peterson sentenced LaFlin to 11 years. LaFlin will serve four years for sexual abuse of a minor, four years for unlawfully exploiting a minor, two of which will be concurrent to the other charges, and five years for third-degree escape. LaFlin will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon his release.
The two victims did not give a statement at the hearing. “It seems like they both want to move on with their lives,” prosecuting attorney Anna Ralph said.
Peterson told the court that if these crimes had occurred today, the sentence would be much higher. “The courts hands are somewhat tied by the passage of time and the requirement that I must follow the law from the time that this occurred,” he said.
“The law was very different back then,” Peterson said. “Our understanding of these crimes was seen very differently.”
