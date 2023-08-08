A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

A judge's gavel rests on a book of law. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

Carlton Campbell was sentenced to seven years Monday for distributing and possessing child pornography in August, 2020.

Amy Welch represented Campbell, and Assistant Attorney General Chris Darnall represented the state.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.