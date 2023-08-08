Carlton Campbell was sentenced to seven years Monday for distributing and possessing child pornography in August, 2020.
Amy Welch represented Campbell, and Assistant Attorney General Chris Darnall represented the state.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Carlton Campbell was sentenced to seven years Monday for distributing and possessing child pornography in August, 2020.
Amy Welch represented Campbell, and Assistant Attorney General Chris Darnall represented the state.
A Fairbanks jury convicted Campbell, 25, of two counts of distributing child pornography and eight counts of possessing child pornography after a four-day trial in February and March.
Campbell used a file sharing website called BitTorrent to receive and distribute child pornography.
Investigators traced the content back to an IP address on Fort Wainwright where Campbell was living in August, 2020. They found content on several of Campbell’s devices and internet searches for child pornography. Investigators and computer forensic examiners testified that they found searches on Campbell’s computer for “16 year old” and “14 year old” in BitTorrent, and sexually explicit content.
Darnall argued that a sentence of seven years with three suspended meets the mandatory minimums and sanctions Campbell for his conduct. He said that Campbell has managed to stay on the straight and narrow while on release and he is somewhat optimistic about his capacity to be rehabilitated.
Welch agreed with the state’s proposed sentence, arguing that Campbell is a young man, has no criminal history, has served his country in the military, and has significant support from his parents.
Campbell thanked Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines and Darnall for helping to save his life. He said Haines showed compassion and humility, and Darnall taught him to be confident in himself and honest.
“I often get asked if I could go back and change things, would I do it?” Campbell said. “My response is no, because the person I was three years ago is a person I would never be again.”
Campbell said his life started going downhill in late 2019 and early 2020. He said his girlfriend at the time got pregnant and he was very excited to become a father. He said his mental state deteriorated after his girlfriend had a miscarriage. Campbell told the court that he became anxious and depressed, and instead of talking about it with other people, he turned to pornography.
“Watching porn once a week turned into twice a day until the point to where I felt like I couldn’t really do daily things until I satisfied that,” he said. He said he downloaded anything he came across.
“Addiction or not, these are no excuses...” Campbell said. “I take full responsibility for my negligent and foolish actions.”
Campbell said that jail has changed him for the better. After his release from jail, he plans to marry his girlfriend, return to college, open an electronic repair business, and write a book about his journey to help others not make the same mistakes he did.
Haines sentenced Campbell to a composite sentence of seven years and nine days with three years suspended and ten years of probation. Campbell is required to register as a sex offender for life.
Haines said that she gave greatest weight to the need to deter others and Campbell’s good prospects for rehabilitation.
“Others who engage in the distribution or possession of child pornography need to understand it is not a victimless crime and there are serious consequences associated with this conduct,” she said.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.