A Fairbanks judge sentenced a man to 21 years for kidnapping and attempted sexual abuse of a minor on Tuesday.
Percy Michael Pausanna, 52, pleaded guilty to felony kidnapping and misdemeanor third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The state dismissed the additional charge of felony second-degree attempted sexual assault.
Eric Yff represented Pausanna, and Senior Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail represented the state.
The abuse happened on Aug. 4, 2018 when the victim was a teenager. The woman confirmed that she approved of the plea agreement.
Yff and Crail agreed that the agreement was a compromise that allows Pausanna to get out of jail before the end of his life.
Superior Court Judge Paul Lye accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Pausanna to 1 year flat for attempted sexual abuse of a minor and 20 years flat for kidnapping. Pausanna will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
Pausanna was previously convicted in March 1994 of felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
