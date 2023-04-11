In court
Cristian Baitg/Metro

A man who was once on the Fairbanks Most Wanted list for multiple charges of insurance fraud entered a plea agreement on Thursday afternoon.

Ryan James Hannah, 32, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful practice of law, misdemeanor second-degree criminal impersonation, and felony scheme to defraud over $10,000.

