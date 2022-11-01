A 43-year-old man pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 60-year-old Charles Baptiste during a 2018 home invasion in North Pole.
Joshua Erickson faced eight other charges, including burglary, robbery and assault, which were dropped under a plea agreement that was outlined in Fairbanks Superior Court.
A second man, Wayne Daniel, was also shot during the home invasion, in which masked robbers barged into their residence early one morning. He survived his injuries. The incident happened on July 22, 2018, at a home on Gianna’s Court, and at least eight other people were charged, with one or two cases still pending.
Authorities say Erickson wanted to recover money that was owed to him. The investigation involved Alaska State Troopers, the Fairbanks Police Department, the FBI, the DEA and the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit.
This was the second time that Erickson has taken a plea deal in connection with the death of a man.
In 2013, he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in connection with the 2008 beating death of Darrell Cavaness in Kodiak. He received a prison sentence of a maximum of 13 years with two suspended.
For Baptiste’s death, Erickson’s prison time will be capped at 24 years per the plea agreement. Authorities say Erickson helped to plan and organize the burglary and involved two 17-year-olds.
Court records show that most of the suspects have entered into plea agreements. Of the two youths, who are now 21, Jason Edwards pleaded guilty to burglary. Tyrese Finley faces eight charges, including second-degree murder, and his case is still pending, according to online court records.
Kerri Annette Derushe, 62, faces a robbery charge in connection with the incident. Her trial starts on Monday, according to online court records.
Kyle Morris, 23, pleaded guilty to burglary in 2021 in connection with the incident. Mealani Jones, 41, pleaded guilty to robbery and assault. Jeremiah Kinnish, 39, pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery. Curtis Donald Noble, 39, pleaded guilty to weapons misconduct. Katrina Deliah Renn, 38, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence.
