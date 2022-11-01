In court
Comstock

A 43-year-old man pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 60-year-old Charles Baptiste during a 2018 home invasion in North Pole.

Joshua Erickson faced eight other charges, including burglary, robbery and assault, which were dropped under a plea agreement that was outlined in Fairbanks Superior Court.

