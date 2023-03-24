In court
Cristian Baitg/Metro

A Fairbanks man was sentenced Thursday to serve two years in prison for threatening to shoot people at two Fairbanks fast food restaurants.

Joseph Ernie Tickett, 23, was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening on Nov. 16, 2022.

