A Fairbanks man was sentenced Thursday to serve two years in prison for threatening to shoot people at two Fairbanks fast food restaurants.
Joseph Ernie Tickett, 23, was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening on Nov. 16, 2022.
According to court documents, Tickett threatened to harm the employees of the McDonald’s on Bentley Avenue on Nov. 7, 2022.
Tickett and his girlfriend broke up at the end of October. He accused her of going on a date with another man. Over text messaging, he threatened to kill anyone she considered special. He sent her a message around 11:15 a.m. stating, “Maybe I should shoot up both McDonald’s today.” The McDonald’s on Bentley Avenue and Airport Way closed for over two hours due to the threat.
Tickett pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of second-degree terroristic threatening. The state dismissed the additional charge.
Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines sentenced Tickett to 24 months with 15 suspended and five years of probation. Tickett will receive credit for time served. He is not allowed in the McDonald’s on Bentley Avenue or Airport Way following his release.
