A 55-year-old North Pole man accused of getting two underage girls high on meth and taking pictures while having sex with them pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and unlawful exploitation of a minor on Thursday in Fairbanks Superior Court.

The photos were taken from 1999-2002 and went undiscovered until 2015 when authorities found 35 mm film canisters hidden inside the wall of a Fairbanks residence while executing a search warrant.

