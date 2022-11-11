A 55-year-old North Pole man accused of getting two underage girls high on meth and taking pictures while having sex with them pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and unlawful exploitation of a minor on Thursday in Fairbanks Superior Court.
The photos were taken from 1999-2002 and went undiscovered until 2015 when authorities found 35 mm film canisters hidden inside the wall of a Fairbanks residence while executing a search warrant.
Under a plea deal, Mark LaFlin’s prison sentence is capped at nine years. LaFlin will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson.
Five counts of sexually abusing a minor and four counts of unlawfully exploiting a minor were dismissed under an agreement with the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office.
The photos of the teenage girls having sex were found after the film canisters were sent to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for processing.
Authorities identified the individuals in the pictures. One of the victims, who is 37 now, is out of state. A second victim, who is 36, had been cooperating with authorities, but communication with her was spotty.
The incidents happened from 1999 to 2002. According to charging documents, the victims were aged 13-16 and 14-17. LaFlin was apparently 32-35 years of age.
In Alaska, there is no statute of limitations on cases involving sexual abuse of a minor or unlawful exploitation of a minor.
A grand jury indicted LaFlin in 2018. His sentencing was set for early next year.
In September, LaFlin backed out of a plea deal after new revelations that the victims may be unwilling to testify at a trial. One woman told authorities that she does not wish to rehash what happened.
