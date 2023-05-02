In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

A 31-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal mischief.

Jason Andrew Martinez was charged on Sept. 29, 2022, with felony first-degree burglary, misdemeanor first-degree criminal trespass, misdemeanor fourth-degree theft, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

