A 31-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal mischief.
Jason Andrew Martinez was charged on Sept. 29, 2022, with felony first-degree burglary, misdemeanor first-degree criminal trespass, misdemeanor fourth-degree theft, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge of misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Assistant Public Defender Tom Ford represented Martinez, and Assistant District Attorney Shaun Lucas represented the state. Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle accepted the plea agreement and ordered Martinez to pay $25 restitution.
On Aug. 18, 2022, Alaska State Troopers trespassed Martinez from a west Fairbanks home.
On Sept. 13, 2022, Martinez struck a resident of the Raven Lake Street home in the mouth after they told him to leave.
On Sept. 20, 2022, troopers responded to Raven Lake Street after a report of a disturbance. Residents told them that Martinez was trying to get people to fight and was very drunk. The property owner told troopers that Martinez was squatting in a cabin on her property that she wanted removed.
Troopers went to Raven Lake Street again on Sept. 20 around 10:45 p.m. Martinez was challenging people to fight and breaking items in the home. Martinez broke a shot-glass rack and several shot glasses. He took the resident’s take-out food and was eating it on the couch when troopers arrived. Another resident on Raven Lake Street reported that Martinez broke his door frame.
