A Fairbanks man accepted a plea deal on Monday in a case involving an attempted indecent viewing.
In 2020, Christopher Ozella, 48, was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault in the fourth degree, one misdemeanor count of indecent viewing or photography, one felony count of indecent viewing or photography, and one felony count of tampering with physical evidence, according to court documents.
Ozella accepted an agreement in which he pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanor assault counts and misdemeanor indecent viewing. The state dismissed the felony counts of indecent viewing and tampering with physical evidence. Superior Court Judge Lyle presided over the court.
In March 2020, Ozella visited the home of his recent ex-girlfriend to pick up some of his belongings, according to the ex. One of her three daughters, who were 8, 11 and 14 at the time, saw Ozella walk out of the children’s bathroom. The girl found a surveillance camera inside the bathroom. When the girls told their mom, she confronted Ozella with the camera. He assaulted her and left the house with the camera, at which time the woman reported the incident to law enforcement.
Ozella will serve probation for three years following his release for both misdemeanors. Ozella will serve four months of incarceration with eight months suspended and will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years following his release. Ozella received 30 days with 30 days suspended for the fourth-degree assault misdemeanor charge. He is not allowed any contact with the victims.
“I do not agree with anything other than a felony plea agreement,” the woman said during court proceedings, adding that the incident had a severe mental and emotional impact on her and her children. “The day of the event changed me and my daughters forever,” she said.
She told the court that she and her children were unable to sleep for several nights and still have frequent nightmares. She said she has seen how brave, strong and resilient her daughters are.
