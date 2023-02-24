An Emmonak man pleaded guilty to a 2010 murder of a 69-year-old Fairbanks man.
Cornelius Francis Benedict Jr., 50, was indicted on March 22, 2019, on counts of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Benedict pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide on Feb. 16.
Johnny Rogers went missing on June 16, 2010. His remains were found three months later near a Parks Highway pullout located at mile 350. His 2010 Toyota pickup truck was also found nearby. The state medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Benedict’s indictment does not contain information about the investigation or what led troopers to believe he was responsible for Rogers’ death.
Superior Court Judge Temple sentenced Benedict to ten years with five suspended. Benedict will receive credit for the four years he has served since 2019. He will also have a probation period of five years.