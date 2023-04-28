A Fairbanks man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to a December 2019 shooting.
Brian Allan Talbott, 47, pleaded guilty to first-degree car theft and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Lyle Stohler represented Talbott, and Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Mason represented the state.
The state dismissed additional charges of felony kidnapping, felony weapons misconduct, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, misdemeanor third-degree theft and misdemeanor first-degree harassment.
Talbott stole 46-year-old Clay Nelson’s car in December 2019. Nelson tried to retrieve his car from Talbott but left after Talbott rammed the car Nelson was riding in.
Nelson went back to Talbott’s west Fairbanks home with three friends and tried to get his car back. Talbott refused to return Nelson’s keys so one of the men hit Talbott in the head with a hammer. Nelson and his friends got into Nelson’s car and someone shot at the car five times, hitting Nelson in the neck as he sat in the back seat. Nelson died at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
The state dismissed charges of felony first-degree murder and two counts of felony second-degree murder on Feb. 13, 2019, and three counts of felony third-degree assault on Feb. 10, 2022.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple told the court that evidence suggested that Talbott was not the shooter that killed Nelson.
“Nelson is forever gone and that chain of events was started by Talbott,” Temple said.
The victim’s daughter told the court, “my dad was an amazing guy and he didn’t deserve any of this.”
Temple accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Talbott to four years flat for first-degree vehicle theft and one year flat for fourth-degree assault.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.