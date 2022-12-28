Alaska State Troopers

A Fairbanks man who had been living in a tent was found frozen in the snow Friday night near the Extended Stay America hotel on Airport Way.

Charles Akiviana, 55, of Fairbanks, died due to hypothermia from exposure to the elements, according to a report from Alaska State Troopers. The National Weather Service recorded the high on Dec. 23 as 1 degree below zero and the low as 32 degrees below zero.

