A Fairbanks man who had been living in a tent was found frozen in the snow Friday night near the Extended Stay America hotel on Airport Way.
Charles Akiviana, 55, of Fairbanks, died due to hypothermia from exposure to the elements, according to a report from Alaska State Troopers. The National Weather Service recorded the high on Dec. 23 as 1 degree below zero and the low as 32 degrees below zero.
A hotel guest who went for a walk to smoke a cigarette discovered Akiviana’s body in a wooded area across the street and called troopers, according to the report.
Troopers and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded and identified Akiviana after finding his wallet and other items in a nearby tent. Troopers do not suspect foul play.
The belief that outdoor deaths are rare is a misconception, according to Hannah Hill, the executive director of Bread Line, Inc., a local anti-hunger organization. Hill attributed this to a lack of tracking and reporting of deaths of people who are homeless.
Hill said they know of 13 people who have died in the last three years due to trauma from homelessness.
“It’s sad because it’s entirely preventable,” Hill said.
A December 2022 report by the Anchorage Daily News found that 24 people believed to be homeless have died outdoors in Anchorage so far this year.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com