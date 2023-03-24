Firefighters responding to a house fire in the 300 block of Bonnifield Street this morning found a deceased man inside the home.
According to a Fairbanks Fire Department news release, dispatchers received a call of a structure fire and a person trapped inside at 11:07 a.m.
The fire department arrived within four minutes of being dispatched.
“Firefighters found the house fully engulfed in fire, with flames coming from the front and the rear of the structure,” the release stated.
One firefighter team set to work knocking down the fire while a second team conducted a search of the structure to look for the reported trapped person.
“Unfortunately, one deceased male was found and removed from the house,” the release stated.
The man’s identity was withheld pending notification next of kin. The cause of the fire and of the man's death are unknown at this time. Both remain under investigation.
