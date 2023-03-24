Fire.jpg

Fairbanks Fire Department personnel respond to a house fire on Bonnifield Street Friday morning. Firefighters found a dead man in the home. Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Firefighters responding to a house fire in the 300 block of Bonnifield Street this morning found a deceased man inside the home.

According to a Fairbanks Fire Department news release, dispatchers received a call of a structure fire and a person trapped inside at 11:07 a.m.

