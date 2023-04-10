A man died after being shot on South Cushman Street Sunday night, according to Fairbanks police.
A news release from the city of Fairbanks states that officers responded to reports that someone had been shot outside of 1546 South Cushman St., formerly the Alaska Motel, around 7:10 p.m. Sunday.
Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Fairbanks Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident contact FPD detectives at fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6550.