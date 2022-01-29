Authorities arrested a 32-year-old Fairbanks man with a one-way ticket to Las Vegas on suspicion of felony theft — he is accused of breaking into a safe— after he checked in for his flight at Fairbanks International Airport on Jan. 4.
Robert Evans was carrying $5,120 in cash along with stolen watches and jewelry, according to a complaint filed at Rabinowitz Courthouse this week by Alaska State Trooper Scott McAfee.
Evans was charged with theft in the first degree and burglary in the first degree, both Class B felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $100,000. Evans told troopers that he was hired by two other men, once nicknamed “Russian,” to break into a safe inside a home in North Pole. He said “that when he broke the safe open he observed more money than he had ever seen,” the court complaint reads.
The men gave Evans two $10,000 stacks and told him to leave the North Pole home, charging documents stated.
Evans and his girlfriend had been out of work and staying at a dry cabin. They rented a room at the 7 Gables Inn & Suites and started spending “a lot of money around town consisting of going out to eat, buying jewelry and new clothing,” according to the complaint. The landlady told troopers that he paid $7,000 for a security deposit and three months of rent.
What led troopers to Evans was new tools left at the burglary scene and Sentry Hardware store security footage showing Evans purchasing the pry bars, splitting wedge and sledgehammer, according to the court complaint.
On the day that Evans tried to travel to Las Vegas, troopers waited at Fairbanks International Airport for Evans after they learned he had purchased a one-way ticket, according to the complaint. Evans arrived in a silver Jeep Liberty — later to be pulled over by troopers — driven by his girlfriend.
Troopers contacted Evans after he checked in for his flight. He was carrying the cash, all in 20s, watches and jewelry later identified as missing from the safe.
The safe cracking happened at a North Pole residence. The owner was on vacation in Florida, and a plow truck driver discovered the scene on Dec. 29, 2021, with vehicles parked in the driveway at a weird angle and the man door of the garage open, according to the court complaint.
The plow truck driver entered the garage and found a green steel Winchester safe on the floor, open, with burglary tools nearby.
“The safe had been pried open bending the door and destroying it,” the complaint reads. “The tools had stickers on them from Sentry Hardware.
“The crowbars had green transfer paint on them from where they had pried on the safe,” according to the complaint. “Aside from the green transfer paint, the tools appeared brand new.”
The homeowner told troopers the safe held $380,000 in $20 bills bundled in $10,000 stacks, firearms, collector coins and jewelry.
Troopers executed a search warrant at Evans’ room at the 7 Gables Inn and found women’s hand bags containing collector coin sets and “a large amount of jewelry.” Troopers also found PayPal cards and uncashed checks missing from the safe, according to the complaint.
In the Jeep Liberty, the complaint reads that troopers found $1,508 cash, an orange Ralph Lauren purse with Filipino currency and a small metal safe carrying four firearms, a .22 semi-automatic Beretta, a .45 Ruger Semiautomatic, a Ruger .380 semi-automatic and an .22 RG revolver. Three of the guns were identified as stolen from the North Pole home.