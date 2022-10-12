Badge

A Fairbanks man attempting to flee police officers in a car chase was killed after his car ended up in a steep gravel pit, according to a Fairbanks Police Department news release.

The dead driver was identified as 34-year-old Carl Robert Ravenscroft, who officers suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. According to the release, an FPD officer attempted a traffic stop for the car Ravenscroft drove at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday near Airport Way and Market Street.

