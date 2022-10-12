A Fairbanks man attempting to flee police officers in a car chase was killed after his car ended up in a steep gravel pit, according to a Fairbanks Police Department news release.
The dead driver was identified as 34-year-old Carl Robert Ravenscroft, who officers suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. According to the release, an FPD officer attempted a traffic stop for the car Ravenscroft drove at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday near Airport Way and Market Street.
Ravenscroft had an active warrant for criminal mischief, eluding and failure to stop from a previous incident.
Instead of stopping, Ravenscroft drove away before the officer could make contact. Officers followed Ravenscroft down Peger Road and then onto a side road, the release stated. Ravenscroft then drove his car into a steep gravel pit “where it was submerged in deep water.” He was able to escape the vehicle but “went under water as he attempted to swim ashore.”
Rescue crews from University Fire Department and Fairbanks Fire Department tried to perform a water rescue but launching a boat into the pit was considered “particularly difficult due to the very steep decline from the road down into the pit.”
Ravenscroft's body was recovered at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and will be sent to a medical examiner's office for an autopsy and toxicology screening. His next of kin was notified. The car will be recovered in the next week.
