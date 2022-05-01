A 59-year-old man from Pilot Station died Friday after the snowmachine he was riding on fell through the ice on the Yukon River, state troopers said Sunday.
According to Alaska State Troopers, Nicky Myers of Pilot Station was riding on a single snowmachine with another person when the pair fell through the ice while crossing the Yukon River.
State troopers in St. Mary’s said they received a report from the village police officer in Pilot Station at about 7 p.m. Friday.
The other person on the snowmachine was able to make it out of the river and call for help on a cell phone. The person was not identified.
Village police officers, search and rescue and family members went to the accident scene near Pilot Station and pulled him out of the river.
Myers was deceased when he was recovered from the river.
Next of kin have been notified. The state medical examiner was notified and requested the body for autopsy. No foul play is suspected.