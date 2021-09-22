A 60-year-old Texas man is dead after the SUV he was driving collided head-on with a semi truck on the Dalton Highway.
Alaska State Troopers were notified of a vehicle collision with injuries near Mile 5 of the Dalton Highway at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch.
A preliminary investigation found that a Mazda SUV, driven by Xuegeng Wang of Texas, crossed over into oncoming traffic. Wang struck a semi-truck going in the opposite direction head-on, according to a statement from troopers. The accident occurred about 75 miles northwest of Fairbanks.
Troopers and medical personnel from Alyeska Pipeline Pump Station 5 responded to the scene, and Wang was medevaced to a hospital in the Fairbanks area by an Alyeska Pipeline Services helicopter. Wang ultimately succumbed to his injuries in Fairbanks. Next of kin has been notified.