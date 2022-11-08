The 48-year-old nurse from Maine who was convicted in the brutal 1993 rape and murder of a woman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks wants a new trial.
Steven H. Downs received a 75-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him in February of murder. His DNA was found inside 20-year-old Sophie Sergie, who was found in a dorm bathroom shot in the back of the head, stabbed in the cheek and eye, struck with a blunt instrument and gagged with a ligature. The investigation went cold until a family member submitted DNA to a genealogy website that matched DNA from the crime scene. Downs was brought to Alaska in 2019 and tried after delays due to Covid-19.
On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple declared that Downs, who had hired private lawyers for his defense, is indigent. Downs owns property in Maine with more liens against it than its value. His legal team, a mix of lawyers from Fairbanks and Maine, was unceremoniously dismissed.
Temple found that Downs qualifies for court-appointed counsel and effectively rejected a request to appoint his original legal team as his court-appointed counsel, saying the “entire defense team” is excused from the case, which is now with the Alaska Court of Appeals.
Downs, who will be about 70 years old when he is eligible for discretionary parole, maintains his innocence.
He was 18 at the time of Sergie’s murder and has no record of law-breaking in subsequent years. He told investigators that he had never met Sergie.
Downs did not testify at his trial. His former roommate did, saying that Downs possessed two firearms during their freshman year. His college girlfriend testified that Downs had been “in and out” of her room on the morning that Sergie was killed.
A Fairbanks jury found Downs guilty after deliberating for more than 20 hours over four days following three weeks of testimony from multiple witnesses.
Downs, who is from Auburn, Maine, provided a DNA sample prior to his arrest in 2019, confirming that his genetic profile matched semen found inside Sergie.
He is appealing his convictions of rape and murder holding that Temple made erroneous rulings on motions to suppress and exclude evidence and admitted statements at trial that were in violation of Downs’ Miranda rights.
Downs also holds that Temple improperly moved forward with the trial “under severely compromised circumstances” due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to court documents.
