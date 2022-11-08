Steven H. Downs

The 48-year-old nurse from Maine who was convicted in the brutal 1993 rape and murder of a woman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks wants a new trial.

Steven H. Downs received a 75-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him in February of murder. His DNA was found inside 20-year-old Sophie Sergie, who was found in a dorm bathroom shot in the back of the head, stabbed in the cheek and eye, struck with a blunt instrument and gagged with a ligature. The investigation went cold until a family member submitted DNA to a genealogy website that matched DNA from the crime scene. Downs was brought to Alaska in 2019 and tried after delays due to Covid-19.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.