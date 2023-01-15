A Fairbanks man sentenced to 119 years in prison for the 2016 murder of Fairbanks police Sgt. Allen Brandt is appealing his conviction on the grounds that the court made several errors before and during the trial. The Alaska Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in the case Jan. 24 in Anchorage.
Anthony George Jenkins-Alexie, 35, was convicted of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, weapons misconduct, and first-degree vehicle theft by a Fairbanks jury on April. 4, 2019. Superior Court Judge Michael McConahy later sentenced him to 119 years in prison.
On Oct. 16, 2016, Jenkins-Alexie fired his pistol at a downtown Fairbanks hotel after a night of drinking. Brandt responded to the area and encountered Jenkins-Alexie, who then approached Brandt’s patrol vehicle and began shooting. Brandt opened his door and the two men emptied their pistols at each other. Jenkins-Alexie — who was not injured in the firefight — shot Brandt six times, stomped on his head, stole his gun and patrol vehicle and left him bleeding in a vacant lot.
Jenkins-Alexie ditched Brand’s vehicle two blocks away, changed clothes at a friend’s house and then went to his girlfriend’s house.
Brandt, 34, took five bullets to his legs, hip, foot and chest. He initially survived his wounds but died 12 days later in Anchorage from complications of surgery to remove shrapnel that had lodged in his left eye during the shooting.
Jenkins-Alexie’s attorneys, Samantha Cherot and Emily Jura, argue that the court violated Jenkins-Alexie’s right to equal protection in denying him a Batson challenge, a challenge in which one side objects to the exclusion of a potential juror because the other party excluded that juror because of race, ethnicity, or sex.
One potential juror, an Alaska Native woman from Venetie referred to in court documents as J.B., told the lawyers that she had upcoming travel plans that would be hard to reschedule and that she knew two of the potential witnesses. Jenkins-Alexie, who is also Alaska Native, objected to the dismissal of J.B.
The prosecutor explained that J.B. was soft-spoken when questioned and that he wondered if her being soft-spoken meant that she would be easy on the defendant during deliberation. Cherot and Jura claim that that the prosecutor’s characterization of the her as “soft” was rooted in racial and gender stereotypes. The court ruled to not excuse J.B., at which point the prosecutor argued that J.B. should be dismissed because she previously dated one of the witnesses.
The appeal also challenged the removal of a juror named B.S., an Alaska Native male from Kaktovik. B.S. told the lawyers that being on a jury could result in him losing his job. The court found his anxieties about losing his job a race-neutral reason to remove him.
Jenkins-Alexie’s lawyers argue that once a court finds that the prosecutor gave a discriminatory reason for excusing a juror, they can’t remove that juror even if they provide another legitimate reason.
In the state’s reply, Attorney General Treg Taylor said, “ ... The mere fact that a juror belongs to a particular group is insufficient to show intentional discrimination.” Taylor explained that it is permissible to strike a juror that admits she likes to keep to herself and previously had a relationship with a witness, and to strike a juror that was anxious about losing their job.
The second issue in the appeal centers on a rap song that Jenkins-Alexie wrote and recited to a friend during a phone call from Fairbanks Correctional Center. The call, which was recorded, was made a year after the shooting while Jenkins-Alexie was awaiting trial.
The appeal argues that the court erred in admitting the recording. The state argued that the rap proved intent, and that Jenkins-Alexie shot Brandt to avenge the death of his friend, James Richard, who was shot and killed by an FPD officer in the summer of 2016. In his closing argument, the prosecutor told the jury that there was “no element of sorrow or remorse for what he did, and he’s telling you that in this rap song he wrote.”
Jenkins-Alexie’s lawyers argued that “rap is form of artistic expression that employs, boasting and puffery.” The appeal further states that “because rap music is often written for an ‘intended audience’ with a set of shared experiences, culture, and conventions, it may not translate to an audience unfamiliar with its norms and idioms.” The attorneys claim that the state’s reliance on the rap during their closing argument was improper.
The state responded by arguing that Jenkins-Alexie’s statements were admissible because they were relevant to his motive and intent, and the fact that he expressed them in rap lyrics does not make them inadmissible.
Finally, the appeal argues that the court erred in denying Jenkins-Alexie a motion to suppress evidence without holding an evidentiary hearing. Two warrants were issued on Oct. 17, 2017 and law enforcement officers searched for evidence of a purchase of a 9mm Ruger pistol. In the pocket of a pair of black pants, police found two notes in which Jenkins-Alexie admits to shooting Brandt and claimed responsibility. A third warrant was later issued to seize those letters. The appeal claims that law enforcement officers exceeded the scope of the warrants by taking those letters, and that Jenkins-Alexie could expect privacy in the houses of his friend and girlfriend, which law enforcement searched.
The state challenged this claim and explained that Jenkins-Alexie’s originally “only argued that the original warrants did not authorize a search of the pants or the letter,” and that he never replied to the state’s position on this before the trial. “The reason no hearing was held is that Jenkins-Alexie never alerted the trial court to these issues, whether factual or legal,” Taylor wrote.
The Court of Appeals will hear the case at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24 in Anchorage. The panel assigned to this case is composed of Chief Judge Marjorie K. Allard, Judge Tracey Wollenberg and Judge Timothy W. Terrell.
Each side will have 30 minutes to present their arguments.