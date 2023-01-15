A Fairbanks man sentenced to 119 years in prison for the 2016 murder of Fairbanks police Sgt. Allen Brandt is appealing his conviction on the grounds that the court made several errors before and during the trial. The Alaska Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in the case Jan. 24 in Anchorage.

Anthony George Jenkins-Alexie, 35, was convicted of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, weapons misconduct, and first-degree vehicle theft by a Fairbanks jury on April. 4, 2019. Superior Court Judge Michael McConahy later sentenced him to 119 years in prison.

