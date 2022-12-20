Jeremy T. Williams

Jeremy T. Williams.

Russel County Sheriff’s Department

 Russel County Sheriff's Department

A man indicted by a Fairbanks grand jury on a child murder charge in Alaska is facing multiple charges in Alabama, including another child murder charge and several abuse charges.

The Fairbanks grand jury indicted Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 38, on Dec. 15 on one count of second-degree murder in the 2005 death of his 1-month-old daughter, Naudia Treniece Williams, who died while the family was living in North Pole, according to court documents. Williams is currently jailed in Russel County, Alabama, in connection with the December 2021 kidnapping and death of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland of Columbus, Georgia.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com