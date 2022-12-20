A man indicted by a Fairbanks grand jury on a child murder charge in Alaska is facing multiple charges in Alabama, including another child murder charge and several abuse charges.
The Fairbanks grand jury indicted Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 38, on Dec. 15 on one count of second-degree murder in the 2005 death of his 1-month-old daughter, Naudia Treniece Williams, who died while the family was living in North Pole, according to court documents. Williams is currently jailed in Russel County, Alabama, in connection with the December 2021 kidnapping and death of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland of Columbus, Georgia.
Williams, originally from Alabama, enlisted in the Air Force in 2002 and was stationed at Eielson Air Force Base. He got married in 2004 and was discharged from the Air Force on Oct. 22, 2004, for using a controlled substance, court documents state. His daughter was born on Dec. 7, 2004.
Williams took care of his daughter while his spouse was at work, court documents stated. Williams grew tired of hearing his daughter cry, and about two weeks after his daughter was born, he began hitting her on her head, back and stomach, in addition to throwing her and pushing her down the stairs, the report stated.
According to court documents, Williams watched his daughter on Jan. 6, 2005, while his wife helped a friend move. During that time, he assaulted his daughter, fracturing her skull, the court documents stated. Later that evening, his spouse saw that their daughter had thrown up a green liquid. During her bath, Williams’ spouse observed that the child grew lethargic and her breathing became more shallow.
The couple took the child to Bassett Army Hospital around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2005, court reports state. From there, the child was flown to Providence Hospital in Anchorage. A pediatric surgeon recommended emergency surgery due to damage to the child’s abdomen, but the 1-month old died before the surgery. Williams told the hospital staff he did not want his child to be autopsied.
An X-ray of the child’s head revealed a skull fracture. As a result, the State Medical Examiner’s office autopsied the child, the report explained.
In an interview with North Pole police on Jan. 9, 2005, Williams told officers how he cared for his child on Jan. 6 while his wife was out of the home from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. He told officers about three separate incidents where the child could have become injured and said he was confident that these would not have caused a skull fracture.
Medical examiner Dr. Frank Fallico autopsied the body on Jan. 10, 2005, and found the cause of death to be traumatic brain injuries, the court report stated. He concluded that the manner of death was undetermined.
North Pole police interviewed Williams again on Jan. 12, 2005, with an investigator from the Air Force present. Williams declined to take a polygraph. Williams and his spouse left Alaska later in 2005, moved to New Jersey, and separated in 2006. Williams moved to Phenix City, Alabama, and the couple divorced in April 2010.
On Dec. 13, 2021, Williams was arrested in connection with a child kidnapping case out of Columbus, Georgia — that of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Charges include four counts of murder, producing child pornography, corpse abuse, and two human trafficking charges. In addition to Williams, Kamarie Holland’s mother, Kristy Siple, 35, is facing charges of murder and human trafficking for allegedly selling her daughter to Williams, according to a multiple news reports. Siple is currently jailed in Russel County, Alabama, being held without bail.
In an interview on Dec. 25, 2021, with Russel County Sheriff’s Department investigators, Williams admitted to killing his daughter in 2005 by punching her in the abdomen and head and throwing her down the stairs. He told investigators that the child was crying and would not stop.
Alaska State Medical Examiner Dr. Cristin Rolf examined the 2005 autopsy of Williams’ daughter and Williams’ 2021 interview with Alabama investigators and concluded the manner of death was homicide.
Williams faces several child sex abuse charges in Alabama and Georgia, as well as charges of drug possession and battery.
An Alabama jury acquitted Williams in 2009 on an aggravated child abuse charge. Williams was accused of mistreating a 1-year-old boy by submerging him in a hot bath that caused debilitating burns, according to court documents. In the interview with investigators on Dec. 25, 2021, Williams admitted his guilt in the case.
Judge Thomas Temple issued an arrest Warrant for Williams on Dec. 16, with bail set at $1,000,000 cash performance and $10,000,000 cash appearance.
If convicted for second-degree murder, Williams faces up to 99 years in prison. He could receive the death penalty for the charges he’s facing in Alabama.