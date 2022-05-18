A 33-year-old man was indicted Friday on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of a North Pole man last seen in August 2020.
The Alaska Department of Law announced the charges last week. The three-count indictment, filed in Fairbanks Superior Court, stated that Aaron Mitchell Hague used the victim’s cell phone and credit card in the days following his presumed death in August 2020.
Hague is also charged with second-degree theft and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the alleged murder.
According to court documents, Hague and his roommate, John McClelland, 61, drove north out of Fairbanks toward Fort Knox Gold Mine about 7:40 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 14, 2020, to scout moose. Prior to the drive, Hague reportedly turned off his cell phone’s location services.
“While in that area, the defendant murdered McClelland by unknown means,” the indictment states. “Then, at approximately 9:13 p.m., the defendant used McClelland’s stolen debit card to withdraw $500 from McClelland’s account.”
McClelland’s body has never been found.
In the days following the alleged murder, Hague reportedly used McClelland’s phone to impersonate him — sending a message to the missing man’s boss, probation officer and brother that he was severely ill and could not breath or talk, according to court documents.
Hague reportedly purchased a variety of goods on McClelland’s debit card from Home Depot, Walmart, Fred Meyer and OfficeMax and withdrew cash in the days following his disappearance.
On August 20, 2020, Alaska State Troopers conducted a welfare check at the men’s shared home in North Pole and were unable to contact either party. That evening, Hague reportedly told McClelland’s probation officer that he had dropped him off at urgent care on Airport Way on Aug. 17, 2020, and had not heard from him since, the indictment stated.
Six days later, Hague boarded a bus to Anchorage and fled his life in Fairbanks after being interviewed by troopers. Upon his arrival in Anchorage, he allegedly told his cousin, “My roommate and I got into it and there was a murder,” according to court documents.
Hague is currently being held in custody in Oregon for allegedly killing a man in March 2021 and stealing his identity, according to court documents. He has previously been convicted of second-degree theft, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct in the state of Alaska.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Hague and bail is set at $2,000,000, according to the Alaska Department of Law. If convicted, he faces up to 99 years imprisonment on the charge of murder in the first degree. Hague faces up to five years imprisonment on each of the other two felony counts.