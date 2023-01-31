The man at the center of a fatal hatchet attack took the stand Monday, telling the court his version of events that led up to that July night in 2017.
Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly striking Mark Allen Mitchell, 49, with a hatchet seven times on July 30, 2017, at the former Club Manchu. Mitchell died of his wounds the next morning at an Anchorage hospital.
Gilbert testified that he received a subpoena in June 2017 at the home of Nicholas Kelsch, the manager at Club Manchu and a friend of Gilbert. The subpoena was to testify in a murder trial, Gilbert said. “I threw it on the kitchen bar at Nick’s house,” he said.
On the same day, a man later identified as Mark Mitchell sat next to Gilbert at Club Manchu and told Gilbert if he testified in that trial, Mitchell would kill him and his family, Gilbert testified.
Shortly after that, Kelsch invited Gilbert to join himself and Mitchell on a fishing trip; Gilbert declined. “I recognized [Mitchell] as being the man that threatened me,” Gilbert testified.
Gilbert finished a remodeling job he was working on and left town for a month in fear for his life, he said.
Gilbert told the jury that he when he returned to Fairbanks, he went to The Iris bar after midnight on the Friday before the attack with acquaintances. Gilbert saw Mitchell flirting with his girlfriend, Heather Rice, at the bar. Gilbert felt paranoid and suspicious, he testified.
The group went to Club Manchu and Gilbert immediately walked home, he testified. On Sunday, Gilbert attended church at 10 a.m., worked on remodeling three apartments, and returned home around 5 p.m.
“I took a shower, came out, got dressed, and at some point I realized Heather wasn’t in the apartment so I went outside,” Gilbert said.
“Heather was in a fight with some man who I didn’t know,” Gilbert told the jury. “He had slapped her in the mouth and she was bleeding so I jumped between him and Heather.”
A second man started attacking Gilbert and Heather, then a third man attacked Gilbert from his left side, he said.
“They started kicking me in my head and at some point put a gun to my head and said ‘I’m going to kill you’,” Gilbert testified. He said he recognized the voice as belonging to Mark Mitchell, but he could not identify the other two attackers.
Gilbert lost consciousness for about 30 minutes, he testified. He returned to his apartment to find blood on the door and Rice crying inside. Gilbert told the jury that Rice then told him “That’s the man in the black truck that raped me.”
“The only person I knew with a black truck was Mark Mitchell,” Gilbert testified.
Rice testified on Friday that she did not remember anything from Friday night at The Iris to Monday morning when contacted by Fairbanks police. She said she did not remember telling police that she had been sexually assaulted by Mark Mitchell.
“From that point on I don’t remember much,” Gilbert said. “I remember waking up at [Fairbanks Correctional Center] on the floor.”
Gilbert remembers nothing from the night of the attack on Mark Mitchell at Club Manchu, he testified.
The trial will continue at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks.
