In court

Comstock

Comstock

 Comstock

The man at the center of a fatal hatchet attack took the stand Monday, telling the court his version of events that led up to that July night in 2017.

Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly striking Mark Allen Mitchell, 49, with a hatchet seven times on July 30, 2017, at the former Club Manchu. Mitchell died of his wounds the next morning at an Anchorage hospital.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com