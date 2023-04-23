A 24-year-old man is in jail in connection with the death of woman in Fairbanks.
Emergency medical crews with the Fairbanks Fire Department and officers from the Fairbanks Police Department responded about 7:25 a.m. Sunday to a report of an unresponsive woman in the 1100 block of Garden Way, according to a city news release.
The woman, who has not been named by officers but who’s age is 25, was declared dead at the scene. The news release goes on to state that Endeavor Riley, 24, was charged with first degree murder in connection with the death and was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
“This is an active investigation, and we are allowing time for the family to be properly notified before releasing the name of the victim,” the release states.